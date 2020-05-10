Deutsche Bank Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $28.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.55. 656,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

