Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EGBN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. 133,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

