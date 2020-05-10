Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of EIGI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 425,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $50,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,126,939 shares of company stock worth $7,754,534. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

