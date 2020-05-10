Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Decreased by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 56.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,591 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,890 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after buying an additional 1,332,737 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,792,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,969,000 after buying an additional 1,127,521 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. 13,431,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,506. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,850.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 691,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,496,090. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

