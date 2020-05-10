Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.92-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $939.5-945.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.99 million.Envestnet also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.92-2.02 EPS.

NYSE:ENV traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.90. 597,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,328. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENV. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.78.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

