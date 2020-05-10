Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.47-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.9-227.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.95 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.92-2.02 EPS.

Shares of ENV traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.78.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

