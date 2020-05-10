Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200 over the last 90 days.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

