Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.06-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-12.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.26 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Friday.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. 20,850,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,455. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $90.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 12.82%.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.