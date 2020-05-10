Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Exelon also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.80-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,138,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

