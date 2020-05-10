Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price

News stories about Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bloomin’ Brands earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BLMN stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 7,182,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,189. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $979.29 million, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

