FC Advisory LLC Purchases 2,179 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.78. 224,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.06 and its 200-day moving average is $184.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

