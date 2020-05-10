Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.51.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.78. 8,497,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

