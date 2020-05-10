Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,019 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,497,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.51.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.