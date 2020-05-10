FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $111.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.72.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. 982,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

