Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,636. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $645.28 million, a PE ratio of 215.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $106.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 241,953 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.