Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

