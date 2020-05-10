Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.Gartner also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.00 EPS.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.80.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.58. 791,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

