General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,285,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466,927 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of General Electric worth $49,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1,549.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

NYSE GE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.29. 93,620,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,225,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

