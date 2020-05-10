Goldman Sachs Group Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $45.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.79. 69,126,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,525,778. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 139,118 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

