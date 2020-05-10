Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 440

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 545 ($7.17).

NETW stock traded up GBX 20.90 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 402.80 ($5.30). 954,322 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.03. Network International has a 52-week low of GBX 317 ($4.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 527.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

