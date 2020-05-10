Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.48. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,671,000 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 135,277 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

