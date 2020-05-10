Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL) shares rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harleysville Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

