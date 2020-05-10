HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $311,610.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

