Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $777.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post sales of $777.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $797.40 million. Hub Group reported sales of $921.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

HUBG stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 251,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.14. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 133,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 97,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

