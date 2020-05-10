ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv (LON:LBOW) Shares Down 1.3%

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) shares fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), approximately 207,928 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 64,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.03).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

