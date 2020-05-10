IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.54. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. 1,485,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 53,820 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,339,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,043.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 828,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,382,514. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

