Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Director Buys $18,275.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,700 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $18,275.00.
Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. Byline Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 786,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 435,670 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,141,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.