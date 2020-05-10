Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Director Buys $18,275.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,700 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $18,275.00.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. Byline Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 786,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 435,670 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,141,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.