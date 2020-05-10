Insider Buying: Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) CFO Buys $13,140.00 in Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) CFO Mark Herndon acquired 2,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $13,140.00.
Shares of SFE stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). On average, equities analysts forecast that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
