Insider Buying: Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Director Acquires $23,600.00 in Stock

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Director Claude Germain acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,466.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Claude Germain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Claude Germain acquired 2,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00.

Shares of TRTN opened at $30.53 on Friday. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Triton International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

