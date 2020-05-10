Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED) Shares Up 2.1%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (LON:MED)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.80 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), 196,213 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,313% from the average session volume of 13,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of $33.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.54.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (2.37) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) by GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes intelligent ultrasound software and simulation platforms for training of medical professionals worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Simulation and Clinical. The company offers ScanTrainer, an ultrasound skill training stimulator that offers curriculum-based teaching using real patient scans with haptic feedback, real-time assisted guidance, and comprehensive metric-based assessment in one system; HeartWorks, an anatomically correct, virtual, and beating 3D heart that is unrivalled in the teaching of cardiac anatomy and manikin-based simulation in echocardiography; and BodyWorks, an ultra-realistic female patient simulator designed for interactive point of care ultrasound scenario training, as well as ORISM Bronchoscopy Simulator, an operating room simulation equipment that provides training for common diagnostic procedure.

