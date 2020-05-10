iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Lessened by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 2.7% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $25,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,139,000 after buying an additional 385,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,281,000 after buying an additional 76,978 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 967,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.48. 527,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

