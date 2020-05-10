iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 825,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after buying an additional 432,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after buying an additional 312,922 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,716,000 after buying an additional 263,525 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,011,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.69. 309,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,680. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $163.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.