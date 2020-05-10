iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 744,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

