JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -409.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

NYSE JBGS opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

