John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.74. 60,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

