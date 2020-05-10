Jupiter Trading Down 22.8% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $56,217.67 and approximately $7,272.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.02131867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00175488 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00070251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.