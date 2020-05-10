Kleros (PNK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $155,814.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $155,814.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,294,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

