Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of LGI opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

