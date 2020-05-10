Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will post $930,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $5.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.24 million, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

NASDAQ:LCTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 679,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

