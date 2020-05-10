LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.82 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $32,191.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000085 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,032,684,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,346,426 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

