Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. 20,187,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

