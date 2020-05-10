Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,942,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $79,981,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 66.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,272 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. 2,469,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,400. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

