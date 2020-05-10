Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.4% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,554,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,443,542. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,655. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

