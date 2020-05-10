Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Buys 260 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,671.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Insiders have bought 40,200 shares of company stock worth $2,839,234 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.28. 484,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,567. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

