Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in CDK Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $5,468,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $40.78. 457,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,456. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDK. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

