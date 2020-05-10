Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.8% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.03.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

