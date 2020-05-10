Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Invests $248,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,312,000 after buying an additional 1,129,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,557,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,597. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56.
In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
