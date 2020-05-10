Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Invests $248,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,312,000 after buying an additional 1,129,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,557,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,597. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

