Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 3.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

ICE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,793. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

