Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 28,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 148.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1,258.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 930,100 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Cfra lowered their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of GNTX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. 1,826,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,332. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

