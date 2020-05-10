Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.2% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Accenture stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.56. 1,778,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,299. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

